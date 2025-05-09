Schools, colleges shut in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, J-K amid Pak tensions

All government and private educational institutions will remain closed in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, May 9.
India-Pak border tensions
Tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbours soared after the Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes early on Wednesday in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under 'Operation Sindoor'. The armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians.
On Thursday, India said it had neutralised an air defence system in Lahore in a measured military response to Pakistan’s attempted drone and missile attacks on Indian military installations last night.
Blackout in Indian cities
On late Thursday evening, Pakistan again launched a series of missiles and drones on some Indian cities in the bordering states, following which a blackout was enforced in some areas.
In Jammu, Pakistan launched at least eight missiles aimed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia. All the projectiles were neutralised by air defence units, according to defence sources. A total blackout was observed in Jammu city on Thursday after two powerful explosions were heard near the airport.
In Punjab, a blackout was enforced in many cities, including Pathankot, Mohali, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur.