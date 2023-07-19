Home / India News / India presents candidature to IMO Council for Biennium 2024-25 elections

India presents candidature to IMO Council for Biennium 2024-25 elections

The High Commision of India in London on Tuesday, organised a reception on a Thames cruise boat to mark the occasion

Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
India has presented its candidature under Category-B to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council Elections for the Biennium 2024-25 at its Assembly in London.

Category B of the IMO includes 10 states with "the largest interest in international seaborne trade". Its current members are: India, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The High Commision of India in London on Tuesday, organised a reception on a Thames cruise boat to mark the occasion.

The reception was hosted by the High Commissioner of India to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami and was attended by TK Ramachandran, Secretary, Shipping along with Diplomats from fellow IMO member countries, Think Tank, and academia.

Speaking at the occasion, Doraiswami said, "For us, the IMO has been a very special institution. We have been part of the IMO since its inception. We have had the privilege of having an Indian as Secretary General for a long time. And for all of us at the High Commission, the IMO has been a partner institution where we have had a lot of work and a lot of opportunities to work with people of every geography".

"Our obvious interest is in ensuring that all of you pledge your votes. It seemed more logical to have a reception on board a vessel with our partners at the IMO to celebrate this very special institution," he added.

The Indian High Commissioner further said, "we are at a crucial stage in the global maritime industry, and the decisions made today will have an impact not only on how the oceans are used for the greater good of humanity but also on how we protect the larger marine environment and we ensure that the world of trade remains".

"It is an opportunity for all of us to continue to contribute, and we in India are more than ready to contribute and work with all our partners at the IMO," Doraiswami added.

India became a member of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in 1959, which is the global standard-setting authority for the safety, security and environmental performance of shipping and ensures that such standards are fair and effective and are universally adopted and implemented.

India has been an active participant at the IMO. In fact, the participation of India in the functioning of IMO has helped India to voice its developmental concerns to the international maritime community.

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

