Delhi police detains Karnataka ex-cop's son in Parliament breach case

The Delhi police on Wednesday night detained Bengaluru techie from his home in Bagalkot in connection with the massive security breach in Parliament on December 13

Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 10:28 AM IST
An engineer from Karnataka's Bagalkot, known to be the son of a retired police officer and a friend of  Parliament intruder Manoranjan D, was detained by the Delhi Police on Wednesday night from his home in Bagalkote.

The Delhi police officials detained him in connection with the massive security breach in Parliament on December 13, and he is being brought to the national capital.

Saikrishna Jagali is a friend of Manoranjan D, one of the two intruders who entered the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 and set off coloured smoke. Manoranjan is among the four accused in the case, who now face charges under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Sources said that Saikrishna and Manoranjan were batchmates at a Bengaluru engineering college. During interrogation, Manoranjan had named Saikrishna.

After the Delhi police detained him, Saikrishna's sister, Spanda, said that he "did no wrong". "It is true that the Delhi Police came. My brother was questioned. We have fully cooperated in this inquiry. Saikrishna has done nothing wrong. He and Manoranjan were roommates. Now my brother works from home."

A total of six people have been arrested in connection with the security breach in Parliament on December 13, which also marked the 22nd anniversary of the attack on the Parliament House in New Delhi.

Following their arrest, the accused told the police that their objective was to draw attention to the Manipur unrest, unemployment, and farmers' issues. The arrested accused include Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma, who trespassed into the Lok Sabha; Amol Shinde and Neelam Azad, who used smoke canisters outside the Parliament; Lalit Jha, who is believed to be the mastermind of the security breach incident; and Mahesh Kumawat, a co-conspirator. 

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

