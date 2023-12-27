Home / India News / India records 529 fresh Covid-19 infections, 3 deaths in 24 hours

India records 529 fresh Covid-19 infections, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Kerala's case count was below 3000 on Wednesday at 2954 while Maharashtra had 194 active cases

India recorded 529 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to official data on Wednesday morning. The active caseload stood at 4,093, which was 77 less than the previous day as people recovered from infection.

According to the Union health ministry data, there were three deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, two in Karnataka and one in Gujarat.

Kerala’s case count was below 3,000 on Wednesday, at 2954, while Maharashtra had 194 active cases. Kerala added 353 fresh cases, while Maharashtra added 37. Karnataka had 464 active cases after the state added 74 fresh cases.

The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020. More than 450 million people have been infected and over 530,000 deaths have occurred across India since the start of the pandemic.

The number of people, who have recuperated from the disease, stands at more than 440 million with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry’s website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

