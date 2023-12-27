Home / India News / Jal Jeevan Mission achieves 72% rural tap water coverage, eyes 100% in 2024

Jal Jeevan Mission achieves 72% rural tap water coverage, eyes 100% in 2024

Challenges persist in states like Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, where tap water connection coverage in rural households remains below 50 per cent, the data says

Press Trust of India

Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 7:04 PM IST
Making substantial progress towards the government's ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission, approximately 72 per cent of rural households now have access to tap water connections, according to official data.

In 2024, the Jal Shakti ministry faces the crucial target of achieving the 100 per cent coverage of tap water connection to every rural household -- a commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

A senior official expressed confidence that the government will reach the 100 per cent coverage goal by the end of the coming year.

However, challenges persist in states like Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, where tap water connection coverage in rural households remains below 50 per cent, the data says.

While nine states and Union Territories have already achieved 100 per cent coverage, the focus remains on extending this essential service to every corner of the nation.

Simultaneously, the ministry's commitment to making villages Open Defecation Free Plus (ODF Plus) by next year is underway.

An ODF Plus village not only maintains its Open Defecation-Free status but also implements effective solid or liquid waste management systems.

The Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen Phase-II, launched in February 2020, aims at declaring all villages ODF Plus by the end of 2024.

According to Parliament data, out of 5.91 lakh villages in the country, 3.18 lakh aspire to achieve ODF Plus status, and 1.23 lakh villages have already achieved the model ODF Plus status.

Under the Namami Gange Programme, the government is actively undertaking a comprehensive range of interventions to rejuvenate the Ganga and its tributaries.

These include wastewater treatment, solid waste management, riverfront development, e-flow maintenance, afforestation, biodiversity conservation, and public participation.

"So far, a total of 450 projects have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 38,022.37 Crore, out of which 270 projects have been completed and made operational," the Lok Sabha was told during the winter session of Parliament.

The focus next year would be to meet the projects deadline.

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

