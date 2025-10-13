India adds record 34.4 GW of solar, wind power capacity between Jan and Sep

India achieved a record milestone in renewable energy installations, adding nearly 34.4 gigawatt (GW) of new solar and wind capacity during the first nine months of 2025 (January–September), a 71 per cent growth over the capacity addition in the same period last year.

"Solar capacity increased by 68.9 per cent, while wind installations experienced an even stronger surge of 88.8 per cent compared to the same period last year. The total capacity added in the first nine months of 2025 has already surpassed the total additions in calendar year 2024," Jyoti Gulia, founder and chief executive officer of JMK Research, said.

The country's overall renewable energy installed capacity reached 247.3 GW at the end of September. Solar energy contributes approximately 52 per cent of the total renewable energy segment, making it the largest contributor, followed by wind at 21 per cent, large hydro at 20 per cent, bio power at 5 per cent, and small hydro at 2 per cent. Surge in utility-scale solar capacity Between January and September 2025, around 22.5 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity was added in India, a 70 per cent jump in installations compared to the first nine months of 2024. Around 50 per cent of this capacity was commissioned in the third quarter of 2025 alone.

Rooftop solar installations gain pace In the nine months through September 2025, India added 5.8 GW of rooftop solar capacity, an 81 per cent increase year-on-year. Public sector banks have approved over 5.79 lakh loan applications for rooftop solar installations, totalling ₹10,907 crore, as of September 2025. This financial assistance is provided to beneficiaries to support rooftop solar growth. Growth in off-grid and wind segments In the off-grid and distributed solar segment, about 1,166 MW capacity was added in the first nine months of 2025, around 13 per cent more than the installations in the same period last year.