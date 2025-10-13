Home / India News / Green crackers may return this Diwali: Here's what it means for Delhi

Green crackers may return this Diwali: Here's what it means for Delhi

This decision could mark the first festival season with legal fireworks in nearly five years, amid concerns over enforcement and the risk of worsening air pollution

Diwali
While green crackers can reduce pollution by 30–35 per cent, extensive usage can nullify these benefits. Photo: Pexels
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:00 PM IST
Just a week ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court is likely to deliver a verdict on Monday on the sale of green crackers in New Delhi. Last week, the apex court had reserved its verdict after allowing the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital for five days during Diwali on a trial basis.
 
This decision could mark the first festival season in the city in nearly five years, when the fireworks will be allowed. Here’s explaining what green crackers are and whether they are safe for the environment.

What are green crackers?

Green crackers are a low-emission alternative to conventional firecrackers, designed to reduce air pollution while still allowing festive celebrations. They are developed using scientific standards set by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI).

Key differences from conventional firecrackers:

  • Reduced shell size: Smaller shells with less raw material in the composition
  • No ash-producing materials: Eliminates ingredients that produce heavy ash when burnt
  • Use of additives: Dust suppressants are added to reduce particulate matter (PM) emissions
  • Designed to cut pollution: Achieves a 30 per cent reduction in PM and at least 10 per cent reduction in gaseous emissions
  • Uniform quality: Manufactured to meet consistent safety and environmental standards.
When were firecrackers banned in Delhi?

In November 2020, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a blanket ban on all types of firecrackers during Diwali in Delhi-NCR and other highly polluted areas to curb pollution and protect public health.
 
In April 2024, the Supreme Court imposed a year-long ban on crackers, noting that a short-term ban around Diwali would not be effective. It further stated that no relaxation for green crackers should be granted without clear evidence of environmental benefit.

The case so far

However, last week, the Supreme Court hinted at allowing the sale of green crackers to “balance out” the interests of various stakeholders. Here are the key developments in the case:
  • September 13: The court sought a report from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), and NEERI regarding standards and enforcement mechanisms.
  • September 26: Certified manufacturers were allowed to produce green crackers in Delhi, provided they would not be sold in the NCR region until further orders.
  • October 10: The Delhi government approached the Supreme Court to allow the use of certified green firecrackers during Diwali, seeking a balance between environmental concerns and cultural practices.
  • October 11: The Supreme Court reserved its verdict on petitions seeking permission to manufacture and sell green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. The NCR proposed a timeframe of 8 pm to 10 pm for bursting green crackers during Diwali.
What it means for Delhi

While green crackers can reduce pollution by 30–35 per cent, extensive usage can nullify these benefits. Delhi has been grappling with severe pollution, especially during the October-November period, when farmers in neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana burn crop stubble, creating grey skies over the city.
 
Delhi, which consistently ranks among the most polluted capitals globally, sees its air quality deteriorate each winter due to multiple factors, including vehicle emissions, construction dust, industrial discharge, and stubble burning.

AQI reaches hazardous levels

During late October and November, temperature inversion and calm winds trap pollutants close to the surface, forming dense smog. When Diwali fireworks add bursts of particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) often shoots beyond 500, reaching the “severe” or “hazardous” category.
 
Last year, despite an existing ban, people burst firecrackers on Diwali night, causing air pollution in the national capital the following morning to soar to about 14 times the limit prescribed by the World Health Organization.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

