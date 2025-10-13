Green crackers may return this Diwali: Here's what it means for Delhi

What are green crackers?
Key differences from conventional firecrackers:
- Reduced shell size: Smaller shells with less raw material in the composition
- No ash-producing materials: Eliminates ingredients that produce heavy ash when burnt
- Use of additives: Dust suppressants are added to reduce particulate matter (PM) emissions
- Designed to cut pollution: Achieves a 30 per cent reduction in PM and at least 10 per cent reduction in gaseous emissions
- Uniform quality: Manufactured to meet consistent safety and environmental standards.
When were firecrackers banned in Delhi?
The case so far
- September 13: The court sought a report from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), and NEERI regarding standards and enforcement mechanisms.
- September 26: Certified manufacturers were allowed to produce green crackers in Delhi, provided they would not be sold in the NCR region until further orders.
- October 10: The Delhi government approached the Supreme Court to allow the use of certified green firecrackers during Diwali, seeking a balance between environmental concerns and cultural practices.
- October 11: The Supreme Court reserved its verdict on petitions seeking permission to manufacture and sell green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. The NCR proposed a timeframe of 8 pm to 10 pm for bursting green crackers during Diwali.
What it means for Delhi
AQI reaches hazardous levels
