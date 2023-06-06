Home / India News / India reports 124 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 3,001

India reports 124 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 3,001

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,56,995 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India reports 124 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 3,001

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 10:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has recorded 124 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 3,001 from 3,193, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,884 with two deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,91,880)

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,56,995 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Also Read

Magnolia tree bark compound inhibits Covid-19 reproduction: Study

India logs 173 new coronavirus infections; active tally declines to 2,670

India records 188 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally drops to 2,554

India reports 440 new Covid cases, one death; active tally rises to 3,294

India records 80 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 1,848

Rajput group announces support to Brij Bhushan over wrestlers' allegations

Latest LIVE: Golden Temple observes 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star

Top headlines: Byju's file suit against TLB acceleration, Adani repays loan

Suriname confers its highest civilian award to President Droupadi Murmu

Kejriwal gives call to make fight against pollution into people's movement

Topics :CoronavirusIndiaCoronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story