Home / India News / Top headlines: Byju's file suit against TLB acceleration, Adani repays loan

Top headlines: Byju's file suit against TLB acceleration, Adani repays loan

Business Standard brings you top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Top headlines: Byju's file suit against TLB acceleration, Adani repays loan

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 8:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Byju's files suit against TLB acceleration, eyes Redwood's disqualification

Edtech giant Byju’s said it has taken the decisive action to file a complaint in the New York Supreme Court to challenge acceleration of the $1.2 billion Term Loan B (TLB) and to disqualify Redwood, who contrary to the terms of TLB, purchased a significant portion of the loan while primarily trading in distressed debt. Byju’s has had to take these measures following a series of predatory tactics by the lenders, led by Redwood. Read More
 
WWDC23: What's new coming with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, other Apple platforms

Apple on June 5 detailed the new feature and tools coming to its platforms later this year. These platforms include iOS 17 for iPhone, iPadOS 17 for iPad, macOS Sonoma for Macs, watchOS 10 for Watch series, and tvOS for Apple TV. Besides, the American technology giant detailed the new features coming to its ecosystem devices such AirPods. Read More
 
Adani Group repays loans worth $2.65 bn to complete prepayment programme

Embattled Adani Group on Monday said it has repaid loans aggregating USD 2.65 billion to complete a prepayment programme to cut overall leverage in an attempt to win back investor trust post a damning report of a US short seller. Read More
 
Apple MacBook Air 15, Mac Studio, Mac Pro announced: Pricing, availability

Apple on June 5 announced a new addition to its Mac line of computers. The new line-up includes the MacBook Air 15, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro. Besides, the American technology giant announced the M2 Ultra chip, which combines two M2 Max chips in one. The chip will debut in the Mac Studio and Mac Pro devices. Read More
 
Growing beyond years: From 100 to 1.2 mn sellers, Amazon turns 10 in India

Amazon is committed to innovating for customers and enabling small businesses and start-ups to contribute to India’s vision of becoming a $1-trillion digital economy, said a senior executive at the e-commerce giant which completed 10 years in the country on Monday. Read More

Also Read

Apple WWDC23 to kick off with keynote on June 5: Here is event schedule

WWDC 2023: MacBook Air 15 to MR headset, what to expect from Apple event

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Suriname confers its highest civilian award to President Droupadi Murmu

Kejriwal gives call to make fight against pollution into people's movement

Himachal to frame policy to find alternatives to plastic: CM Sukhu

Nepal, India should hold talks to resolve border issue: PM Prachanda

Andhra govt to handhold MSMEs from manufacturing to marketing: CM Reddy

Topics :Apple IncByju'sAdani GroupAmazon IndiaApple WWDCTop 10 headlinesGautam AdaniToday News

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story