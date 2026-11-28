India's aspirations for 2047 must extend beyond economic growth and global stature to encompass the values through which wealth is created and shared, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Saturday.

Tharoor was in the city to attend the 34th JRD Tata Oration on business ethics, which was themed "India@2047" and hosted by XLRI-School of Management here.

Drawing on JRD Tata's philosophy, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram observed that material success derives its true worth when achieved through fair and honest means and when it serves the interests of the country and its people.

Highlighting the relationship between business ethics and economic prosperity, Tharoor argued that ethical conduct must go beyond legal compliance and corporate philanthropy.