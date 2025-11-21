Home / India News / India's Ayush sector sees 15-fold growth, boosts global wellness footprint

India's Ayush sector sees 15-fold growth, boosts global wellness footprint

In a special video message, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, JP Nadda, lauded OPPI for its 60 years of contribution to India's Pharma sector

ayurveda and allopathy
In a post on X on Thursday, the government highlighted that Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy are driving international demand for holistic and natural health solutions (Photo: AdobeStock)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's Ayush sector has witnessed a remarkable 15-fold growth over the past decade, emerging as a significant player in the global wellness market.

In a post on X on Thursday, the government highlighted that Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy are driving international demand for holistic and natural health solutions, positioning India at the forefront of the worldwide wellness movement.

"With a 15x surge in 10 years, India's Ayush market has become a major global player! Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy are fueling worldwide demand for holistic and natural health solutions, placing India at the forefront of the global wellness movement," the post read.

Earlier on Thursday, the 60th Annual Summit of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), themed 'Power of Partnerships,' was organised in New Delhi, celebrating the collective strength of collaboration between industry and government, science and technology, and policy and practice in driving innovation, expanding access, and strengthening quality healthcare.

In a special video message, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, JP Nadda, lauded OPPI for its 60 years of contribution to India's Pharma sector. He noted that this year's theme reflects the national governance ethos of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

Highlighting India's significant progress over the last decade, he underlined the country's role in supplying medicines to more than 200 countries, meeting a major share of the US and UK demand for generic drugs, and fulfilling 60 per cent of global vaccine requirements.

He further highlighted landmark initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, which provides health protection to over 600 million people, and the Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which have substantially reduced the cost of essential medicines.

Nadda emphasised that India is rapidly emerging as a global research and digital innovation hub, with over 1,600 Global Capability Centres, including several in pharmaceuticals and life sciences, driving cutting-edge development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi halts outdoor school activities as air quality stays in 'severe' zone

Four dead as 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka, parts of Bangladesh

Protesters clash with security forces in Manipur over Sangai festival

Bihar mandate rejects infiltrators, backs EC's voter list review: Amit Shah

Seven states enact laws on lines of Jan Vishwas Act to encourage business

Topics :AYUSHAyush MinistryAyushman BharatAyurvedaAyurveda market

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story