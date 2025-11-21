India's Ayush sector sees 15-fold growth, boosts global wellness footprint

India's Ayush sector has witnessed a remarkable 15-fold growth over the past decade, emerging as a significant player in the global wellness market.

In a post on X on Thursday, the government highlighted that Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy are driving international demand for holistic and natural health solutions, positioning India at the forefront of the worldwide wellness movement.

Earlier on Thursday, the 60th Annual Summit of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), themed 'Power of Partnerships,' was organised in New Delhi, celebrating the collective strength of collaboration between industry and government, science and technology, and policy and practice in driving innovation, expanding access, and strengthening quality healthcare. In a special video message, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, JP Nadda, lauded OPPI for its 60 years of contribution to India's Pharma sector. He noted that this year's theme reflects the national governance ethos of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.