Around 80 countries import defence equipment from India, according to a 2022 reply in Parliament. India has also met the majority of its capital expenditure in recent years for armed forces from domestic sources. The import value has typically been around Rs 40,000 crore. This has been in excess of 35 per cent in recent years of the armed forces' total capital procurement.

The private sector's share in defence exports, seen through the value of export authorisations to the private sector, has been significant, driving much of the export growth. It accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total export value so far this year. It has ranged from 45 to 90 per cent over the last five years (chart 2).