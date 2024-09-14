Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / India's FCRA makes global donations to NGOs 'very difficult': US Senator

India's FCRA makes global donations to NGOs 'very difficult': US Senator

He said human rights, activists and NGOs feel intimidated due to the act and it causes hindrance in their work

FCRA
The FCRA is like a rulebook for NGOs getting foreign donations. It makes sure the money is used properly and doesn't go towards any illegal activities. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 6:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) of India in its current form makes it "very difficult" for NGOs to receive donations from people around the world, a senior Democratic lawmaker has said.

"India has a law called the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act that was amended in 2010 and has been amended again in 2020 that makes it very difficult for NGOs operating in India to receive donations from people around the world," US Senator Time Kaine said during a Congressional hearing on 'Anti-NGO Laws and Other Tools of Democratic Repression' organised by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Organisations like Amnesty International and others have had to dramatically limit or shutter operations in India because they do rely on fundraising," Kaine said.

"But India has chosen through this act to significantly restrict the ability of organisations to operate and receive foreign funding. The law allows the freezing of bank accounts investigations, among others," he said.

He said human rights, activists and NGOs feel intimidated due to the act and it causes hindrance in their work.

The real victims, Kaine pointed out, are the beneficiaries of these organisations' efforts.

More From This Section

IIT-Delhi sets up 6-member committee to probe fire incidents in buses

Govt invites applications to fill 2 posts in NCDRC, sets Oct 16 as deadline

Urgent need of staff to manage assets, train ops: Railway Board Chairman

RG Kar incident: Protesting doctors write to Prez, PM seeking intervention

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of jail in Delhi excise policy case

He cited the example of the Sambhali Trust, a Rajasthan-based organisation dedicated to empowering women, particularly those who are disempowered or oppressed. The trust "was having a difficult time" soliciting and transferring donations intended to support their work, he said.

"These statutes, and they're similar around the world, but I just want to focus that they are a form of harassment to choke off the work that's being done, he said.

"And if you choke off the work that's being done, sometimes you are not only hurting the human rights promoters and those who work with the NGO, but you're really hurting those who could benefit from the work. And this is really important, he said.

The US is involved in some parts of the world where the governments are not that necessarily a reliable partner in providing services or development, but NGOs are, Kaine added.

"We often say we are the oldest democracy in the world and it (India) is the largest democracy in the world and others may contest us in those titles. We view the US-India relationship as a very important one. But when organisations on the ground doing good work find their financing sources restricted or cut off, we have to pay attention to that, he said.

The senator mentioned that while the State Department and other agencies have successfully assisted the Sambhali Trust in overcoming these financial hurdles, other NGOs continue to face challenges in advancing their services.

"But I think there are other NGOs, including some known very well by members of this committee, that still have not been able to find a way forward to offer the services they provide (due to the act), Senator Kaine said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

MHA extends validity of FCRA registered NGOs with pending renewal plea

ED alleges AAP received Rs 7.08 crore in foreign funds, violated FCRA

Relief for NGOs, trusts: June 30 is new deadline for registration, renewal

CBI to question Newsclick HR Head Chakraborty in Tihar Jail on Wednesday

FCRA violation case: HC seeks CBI response on Mander's plea against FIR

Topics :FCRANGODonationsUnited States

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 6:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story