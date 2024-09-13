Urgent need of staff to manage assets, train ops: Railway Board Chairman

There is an urgent requirement for additional manpower to maintain the railways' ever-increasing assets and safe train operations, Board Chairman Satish Kumar has said, urging the Finance Ministry to give the board the power to create non-gazetted posts in safety and essential categories. In a letter to Manoj Govil, the Secretary (Expenditure) in the Finance Ministry, Kumar said the Railways has over the last few years witnessed a significant increase in capital expenditure -- from Rs 1.48 trillions in 2019-20 to 2.62 trillions in 2023-24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "This capital expenditure is resulting in significant increase in assets for which adequate manpower is required for Reliable and Safe Train Operation," Kumar said.

"These assets will further increase in coming years considering Railways target of Mission 3,000 MT (by 2030) from current level of 1,610 MT," he said.

Kumar argued that for achieving this objective, more trains will have to be run which requires increased manpower for both train running and infrastructure maintenance.

Kumar said, "As per the existing instruction of Department of Expenditure (DoE), Ministry of Finance, creation of posts (except crew review in railway) requires the approval of Department of Expenditure."



Kumar has attached a summary of new assets created in the Railways over the past five years. According to the summary, track circuits increased by 269 per cent, railway electrification by 79 per cent and loco sheds holding both electric and diesel locos by 227 per cent.

The summary also showed a 486 per cent increase in the coverage of Kavach on route km, 59 per cent increase in locomotives and 30 per cent increase in train coaches.

Kumar said that the creation of new assets and addition/construction of new lines mandate all parameters, especially safety-related parameters to be met for clearance by the Commissioner of Railway Safety for safe running of trains.

"It may also be appreciated that due to safety requirements, the outsourcing of these activities is not considered feasible e.g. maintenance/ manning tracks, bridges etc., maintenance of Locos, Coaches and Wagon, Signaling Maintenance etc," he added.

Citing various reasons such as effective monitoring and execution of different projects, maintenance of new assets and smooth and safe operation of trains, Kumar said there is an urgent requirement of additional manpower in the Railways.

"This requires creation of non-gazetted posts from time to time as per requirement," the Railway Board Chairman said.

"In view of above it is high time that Ministry of Railways may therefore be delegated powers to create non-gazetted posts in safety and essential categories for new assets against equivalent matching value from vacancy bank on 1:1 basis and wherever equivalent money value on 1:1 basis is not available, then creation should be permitted without any matching surrender," he added.