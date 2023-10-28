Home / India News / India's G20 Presidency opens doors for global investment: MoS Finance

India's G20 Presidency opens doors for global investment: MoS Finance

Over the past few years, especially after the pandemic, the capital markets and investment services industry have experienced significant growth, he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
We know that the G20 will support the financial sector in ensuring sustainable economic growth and the stability of financial markets," he said

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 9:23 PM IST
India's G20 Presidency has opened doors for global investment and sustainable economic growth, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Saturday.

Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significant developments were made with world leaders, he said at an event organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"India's G20 presidency has opened doors for global investment. We know that the G20 will support the financial sector in ensuring sustainable economic growth and the stability of financial markets," he said.

Speaking on digitisation, he said, the development of digital infrastructure is an important step in enhancing trade and commerce in the country.

The adoption of digitalization in our capital markets have increased efficiency, transparency and accessibility, he said.

Further, he said, by reducing intervention and embracing technology, we can improve the integrity and security of our capital markets.

Over the past few years, especially after the pandemic, the capital markets and investment services industry have experienced significant growth, he said.

Retail participation with new individual investors joining the stock market have increased, he said.

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 9:23 PM IST

