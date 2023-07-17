India's gasoline demand likely to recover from late August: HPCL official

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's gasoline demand will likely recover from late August, while diesel consumption is expected to stay weak, an official at refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) said on Monday.

The local sale of diesel by private refiners is also denting sales by state-run companies, the official said.

The official did not wish to be named as he was not authorised to speak to media.

Daily gasoline sales by the three state-run retailers, which also includes Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum during July 1-16 were down by 10.8% month-on-month, preliminary data showed.

