PubG love story: Seema Haider, partner being questioned by UP police

Pakistani national Seema Ghulam Haider, who made headlines after arriving in India with her four children to marry a Greater Noida resident, is being questioned by Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) at an undisclosed location in Noida, reported India Today.

Haider's lover, Sachin Meena, and his father are also being questioned by officials, it added.

The development comes just days after the trio was granted bail on a series of conditions by the court.

Their cross-border love story hit a dead end when they were arrested and imprisoned, but Sachin and Seema were granted relief by the court on July 8.

The court further directed that Seema not change her residence and continue to remain with Sachin while the case is ongoing.

The gaming love story

Seema, 30, met Sachin, 22, through a virtual gaming platform a couple of years ago and recently travelled to India so that she could live with him.

She was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her children, all of whom were under the age of seven, while Sachin was imprisoned for sheltering the illegal immigrants.

After being released, Sachin and Seema, reached his parents' house at Meena Thakuran colony in Greater Noida's Rabupura area at 10 am to live together with her children.

"Sachin Meena and Seema Haider were released from jail around 8.30 am after all paperwork was completed. Seema's four children, who were also staying with her, also went with her," Arun Pratap Singh, the superintendent of the Luksar Jail, said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Aaj Tak, Seema pleaded with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to let her stay in India.

"Please let me stay in India with Sachin. If you send me back to Pakistan, they would stone me to death. I'd rather die here than return to Pakistan," Seema said.

Meanwhile, Seema's husband, Ghulam Haider, made a heartfelt plea to the Indian government to return his wife and children to India. In a video, he stated that his wife was lured and tricked into coming to India.

Seema's friends and family, on the other hand, have made it clear that they do not want her to return to Pakistan.