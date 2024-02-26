India's growth, fast delivery new normal for world: PM at global summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the world no longer feels surprised at India's achievements as it has become a new normal now and they today realise the benefit of walking alongside the country.

Earlier the world used to be surprised to see India has done something but it is no longer so and it has become a new normal for the world, Modi said at a global summit organised here by the TV9 News Network.

"Growing trust in India has become the biggest recognition for India," he said.

Modi also hit out at previous governments, saying those in power till 10 years ago did not have any faith in India's capabilities. It is very difficult to get victory with a mind that has accepted defeat, he added.

"They were the people who called Indians lazy. If there is hopelessness in those in power, how can they inspire hope among the people," Modi said.

"We have brought the country out of that era of hopelessness," the prime minister said.

Now, decisions are taken fast and those decisions are also implemented at a fast speed, he said.

Today, it has become a new normal for the world to acknowledge that India delivers and delivers well on time, Modi said.

In the past 10 years, India has become one of the five biggest economies.

Now, policies are made at a fast speed and decisions are also taken fast. A change in mindset has made a significant change.

India of the 21st century has stopped thinking small. "Whatever we do today is the best and the biggest. The entire world is amazed today looking at India's achievements. The world today realises the benefits it can have in walking along with India," he said.

Referring to the theme of the TV9 Global Summit, 'India poised for the next big leap', Modi said it is a very interesting theme when one thinks about what has changed in the last 10 years.