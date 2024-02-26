Home / India News / India's growth, fast delivery new normal for world: PM at global summit

India's growth, fast delivery new normal for world: PM at global summit

"They were the people who called Indians lazy. If there is hopelessness in those in power, how can they inspire hope among the people," Modi said

Photo: X@BJP4India
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 9:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the world no longer feels surprised at India's achievements as it has become a new normal now and they today realise the benefit of walking alongside the country.

Earlier the world used to be surprised to see India has done something but it is no longer so and it has become a new normal for the world, Modi said at a global summit organised here by the TV9 News Network.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Growing trust in India has become the biggest recognition for India," he said.

Modi also hit out at previous governments, saying those in power till 10 years ago did not have any faith in India's capabilities. It is very difficult to get victory with a mind that has accepted defeat, he added.

"They were the people who called Indians lazy. If there is hopelessness in those in power, how can they inspire hope among the people," Modi said.

"We have brought the country out of that era of hopelessness," the prime minister said.

Now, decisions are taken fast and those decisions are also implemented at a fast speed, he said.

Today, it has become a new normal for the world to acknowledge that India delivers and delivers well on time, Modi said.

In the past 10 years, India has become one of the five biggest economies.

Now, policies are made at a fast speed and decisions are also taken fast. A change in mindset has made a significant change.

India of the 21st century has stopped thinking small. "Whatever we do today is the best and the biggest. The entire world is amazed today looking at India's achievements. The world today realises the benefits it can have in walking along with India," he said.

Referring to the theme of the TV9 Global Summit, 'India poised for the next big leap', Modi said it is a very interesting theme when one thinks about what has changed in the last 10 years.

Also Read

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

Growth slows down in three of five advanced economies; US, UK exceptions

86% Indian CEOs optimistic about country's economic growth: PwC survey

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why is it important?

Australian Dy PM Marles to watch ICC Cricket World Cup final in Ahmedabad

WTO should not negotiate rules on non-trade issues, says Piyush Goyal

Indian businessman donates Rs 2.25 cr to free 900 prisoners in UAE

PM Modi flags off 2K rail projects for Rs 41K cr ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Farmers take out tractors rallies in Punjab, Haryana to protest against WTO

PM lays foundation stones for redevelopment of 45 rail stations in Bengal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime Ministereconomic growthIndia economy

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story