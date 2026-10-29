India's NavIC navigation system awaits boost with ISRO's NVS-03 launch

In a crucial move to rebuild India’s ailing NavIC navigation constellation, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its next navigation satellite, NVS-03, aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket on Friday around 11.51 pm from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

This is important for the future of the project, as NavIC at present has only three satellites available for positioning, navigation and timing services, below the minimum of four required for standalone positioning.

NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) is the name of India’s independent, standalone navigation satellite system aimed at providing positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services across India and around 1,500 km beyond the country’s landmass.

NVS-03 - the third satellite of the second-generation NVS series, intended to augment the NavIC constellation and support continuity of navigation services "The launch of NVS-03 is a significant milestone for India’s indigenous navigation capabilities, particularly given the gaps in the NavIC constellation over the past few years. Strengthening the constellation is essential to improving the reliability and resilience of our navigation infrastructure at a time when strategic autonomy and national security are paramount. NavIC plays a critical role in defence operations, maritime security and civilian applications while reducing dependence on foreign navigation systems," said Lt Gen A K Bhatt (Retd), director general, Indian Space Association (ISpA).

Rising Concerns This system was previously known as IRNSS (Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System) and was intended to reduce dependence on foreign systems. These first-generation satellites were launched between 2013 and 2018. Currently, there are four global systems, including GPS from the US, GLONASS from Russia, Galileo from the European Union and BeiDou from China. In addition, there are two regional systems, NavIC from India and QZSS from Japan. GSLV-F18 is the 20th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). In March this year, a defunct atomic clock on IRNSS-1F led to the paralysis of NavIC. At present, only IRNSS-1B, IRNSS-1L and NVS-01 are working, while at least four satellites with operational atomic clocks are required for NavIC to function properly.

Though the second-generation NVS series began being placed in orbit with NVS-01 in 2023, the failure of NVS-02 in January 2025 aboard GSLV-F15 delayed the launch of NVS-03, NVS-04 and NVS-05. "For India’s private space sector, a stronger NavIC constellation presents opportunities to develop indigenous receivers, chipsets, satellite components and navigation-based applications. It can drive innovation, create new markets for startups and encourage greater industry participation in the space ecosystem," said Bhatt. "Closer collaboration between ISRO and private industry will also be crucial to expanding NavIC’s adoption and translating India’s technological capabilities into strategic and commercial value. This is an important step towards building a self-reliant and globally competitive Indian space sector," he added.