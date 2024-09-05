Telangana aims to improve delivery of services to citizens using AI

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The government intends to improve service delivery for 1Cr+ (over one crore) citizens. Image: Shutter Stock
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Recognising the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence in promoting Sustainable Development Goals, Telangana intends to improve service delivery for over one crore citizens and enhance productivity of the government employees by more than 20 per cent over the next 3 years.

A report- AI Powered Telangana Strategy Document and Implementation Roadmap- released by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said six critical pillars have been identified to enable an AI-powered state.

"The government intends to improve service delivery for 1Cr+ (over one crore) citizens and enhance productivity of government employees by more than 20 per cent over the next 3 years, setting the benchmark for AI-driven governance across India.

The government will set an example by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) across its operations to enhance efficiency and service delivery and generative AI will be leveraged to power interventions aimed at solving the most critical governance challenges across domains including education, healthcare, agriculture, and service delivery, the report further said.

Addressing the gathering after releasing the report at the ongoing Global AI Summit here, Reddy said nothing will change society, and lives of people, as technology and innovation.

"Our commitment to artificial intelligence is not new. We have already taken big steps for AI. We want to lay a strong foundation for our future," he said.

Telangana AI Mission, or T-AIM, in partnership with Nasscom, will help implement the AI framework in the state, he added.

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu also spoke at the event.

The state government intends to promote the development of datasets and models that allow AI to account for state-specific nuances including language and culture, besides government departments and selected early stage startups will be provided subsidised access to compute capacity to level the playing field for innovation, specifically for socially conscious solutions, the report further said.


First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

