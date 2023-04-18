33 systems of 7 ministries have Unified Logistics Interface Platform

The Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), launched under the national logistics policy, has been integrated with 33 systems of seven ministries, said Abhishek Chaudhary, Vice President, National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation.

ULIP enables tracking of all cargo containers exported or imported in domestic or international waters.

"So far, 76 companies have signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with ULIP for getting access to data sets. 15 more companies are likely to join soon. Over the last six years, 57 million cargo containers have been tracked. Major industry players like Maruti Suzuki, DHL, Ultratech, TCIL, Tata Steel, and Bosch have been onboarded on ULIP," Choudhary said on Monday.

Thirty-three systems from seven ministries are integrated through more than 106 APIs covering more than 1,600 data fields for usage by the stakeholders, Chaudhary told reporters here.

ULIP has a dedicated portal that makes the process of data requests simpler, faster and transparent. A support team works round-the-clock to provide support to the industry players for registration on the portal, an official statement said.

After the registration, users need to submit their use cases, which will then be reviewed based on the proposed usage of the requested data, and after the successful review, users requesting data will have to sign an NDA, the statement said.

With the signing of the NDAs, industry players can develop APIs for integration with ULIP. After the system security check and thorough testing of the integration, the users can fetch authentic data through ULIP from various government sources, it said.

ULIP will give direct and indirect benefits to all logistics stakeholders like verification of drivers and vehicles details in a single click, tracking and tracing of consignment, route optimisation planning, a timely update on the destination of the consignment, reduce paper works, empty carrier and container visibility and inventory management.