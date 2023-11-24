Home / India News / India set to begin ambitious defence projects worth Rs 1.4 trillion

India set to begin ambitious defence projects worth Rs 1.4 trillion

These three projects for the Indian Airforce include aircraft carrier, Tejas fighters, and Prachand helicopters

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India is poised to grant preliminary approval for three major indigenous projects, including the construction of another aircraft carrier, 97 additional Tejas fighters, and 156 Prachand light combat helicopters, with a combined value of approximately Rs 1.4 trillion, according to a report by The Times of India (TOI).

The Defence Acquisitions Council, led by Rajnath Singh, is expected to initiate the "acceptance of necessity (AoN)"—the initial step in the procurement process—during a meeting scheduled for the end of the month, November 30. Following the AoNs, the procurement process will proceed to tender and commercial negotiations, culminating in the submission of the three deals to the Cabinet Committee on Security for final approval.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


These projects include the 97 Tejas Mark-1A fighters, which is estimated to cost around Rs 55,000 crore. These fighters will complement the 83 jets already ordered under a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL). These additions are vital for increasing the Indian Air Force's fighter squadrons addressing the current shortfall.

The second indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC-2) is expected to be built at the Cochin Shipyard for approximately Rs 40,000 crore, following a "repeat order" of INS Vikrant (IAC-1). The construction of IAC-2, with a tonnage of 44,000 tonnes, will take 8-10 years. India's need for carrier-based aircraft is currently met by the MiG-29K jets, with further plans for the acquisition of Rafale-Marine fighter jets.

The 156 Prachand helicopters, costing around Rs 45,000 crore, will be used for offensive operations in high-altitude areas like Siachen Glacier and eastern Ladakh. These helicopters, armed with various weaponry, will complement the existing fleet already inducted under a previous contract.

While budgetary constraints led to opting for a smaller electric-propulsion IAC-2, China is already operating two aircraft carriers and building two more. In contrast, the United States boasts 11 nuclear-powered carriers, each capable of carrying a substantial complement of fighters and aircraft. Therefore, these defense projects are crucial to bolstering India's preparedness.
 

Also Read

Delivery of single-seat Tejas LCA Mark 1 fighters to IAF completed

Priciest real estate, backbone of digital world: What are carrier hotels?

India should be a permanent member on UN Security Council: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh calls Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan 'Dhoni of Politics'

72% Indian firms expect higher spending on travel, entertainment: survey

Delhi excise 'scam': AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves court seeking bail

Respond to problems of common people promptly: Prez Murmu to civil servants

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Top 5 movies to watch about Mumbai massacre

Ex-health official booked for misappropriating Covid testing kits in Pune

Pakistan making attempts to push foreign terrorists into J-K: Army

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Defence newsdefence dealsDefence ministryIndian Air ForceBS Web ReportsAircraft carrierTejas fighterHelicopters

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story