Home / India News / CBI flies FIR against suspended defence firm for duping bank of Rs 30 cr

CBI flies FIR against suspended defence firm for duping bank of Rs 30 cr

In March this year, the Ministry of Defence suspended apparel and bulletproof jackets manufacturer Adigear International from doing any business with the armed forces

ANI General News

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a firm associated with defence production for allegedly duping the bank to the tune of Rs 30 crore.

The FIR into the matter reads that a senior official of Indian Bank in his complaint alleged that Adigear International through its partners/guarantors with dishonest intention and in criminal conspiracy with unknown public servants and unknown private persons, has defrauded Indian Bank (erstwhile Allahabad Bank) thereby causing wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 31.88 crores to the bank and wrongful gain to themselves.

In March this year, the Ministry of Defence suspended apparel and bulletproof jackets manufacturer Adigear International from doing any business with the armed forces.

The accused named in the FIR have been identified as Adigear International, P N Khanna, Anu Khanna, Sanjay Khanna, Sandeep Khanna and others.

The firm is located in Naraina Vihar, New Delhi and persons named in the FIR were partners or guarantors in the firm.

It further reads that during the forensic audit of the company, it was found that Adigear International has requested the lender bank "Allahabad Bank" for discounting of sales bill raised on Standard Gram Udyog Sansthan for Rs 8.55 Cr. The bank discounted these bills and credited a sum of Rs 7.07 Cr to the cash credit account of the party.

On the due date, Standard Gram Udyog Sansthan failed to make the payment to the bank. When Adigear International was contacted, it was informed that Standard Gram Udyog Sansthan had rejected the goods and had been lying in the factory.

Adigear International did not provide the details of the stock, hence, auditors were unable to verify the rejected stock. The bank has reason to suspect that the borrower firm has not done any business with Standard Gram Udyog Sansthan and the loan amount has been diverted by the borrower firm with the intention to cheat the bank.

It was also found that the borrower firm utilised the letter of credit facility from the complainant bank in the name of several entities, some of which were found to be non-existing.

Also Read

CBI files charge sheet against Era Housing in Rs 331 cr cheating case

SC stays order asking WB not to file FIRs against ED officers probing scam

ED attaches assets worth Rs 54 cr in 2014 Rose Valley money laundering case

CBI arrests Pearls Group director Harchand Gill in multi-crore ponzi scam

CBI books Delhi firm for cheating Union Bank of India of Rs 46 crore

MHA launches Rs 5k cr scheme for modernization of fire services in states

LIVE: BJP leaders from eastern states to meet ahead of 2024 LS elections

Delegation of 15 teachers from US visits Delhi govt-run schools: Officials

AAP protests, burns effigies of govt's services ordinance in Delhi streets

SC Collegium recommends 7 judges as chief justices for various high courts

Topics :CBIdefence firmsBanks

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story