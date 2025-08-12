India signs trade cooperation pact with Zambia to boost cooperative exports

India has signed an agreement with Zambia to promote trade alliances between cooperatives of both nations, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.
The cooperation ministry is working to strengthen India's cooperative export ecosystem through Indian missions abroad, Shah said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
A memorandum of understanding was signed with Zambia on July 18 to promote cooperatives and provide facilities for trade alliances between cooperatives of both countries, he said.
The ministry is working through Indian missions abroad to provide market information to National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL) and connect with importers from specific countries, Shah added.
NCEL has also signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Senegal and Indonesia-based entities Sinton Vantage Trading and PT Sinton Surini Nusantara, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
