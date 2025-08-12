Home / India News / India signs trade cooperation pact with Zambia to boost cooperative exports

India signs trade cooperation pact with Zambia to boost cooperative exports

The cooperation ministry is working to strengthen India's cooperative export ecosystem through Indian missions abroad, Shah said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha

Amit Shah, Home Minister
A memorandum of understanding was signed with Zambia on July 18 to promote cooperatives and provide facilities for trade alliances between cooperatives of both countries, he said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India has signed an agreement with Zambia to promote trade alliances between cooperatives of both nations, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

The cooperation ministry is working to strengthen India's cooperative export ecosystem through Indian missions abroad, Shah said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. 

ALSO READ: US imposes $15,000 visa bond on Zambians, Malawians to curb overstays 

A memorandum of understanding was signed with Zambia on July 18 to promote cooperatives and provide facilities for trade alliances between cooperatives of both countries, he said.

The ministry is working through Indian missions abroad to provide market information to National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL) and connect with importers from specific countries, Shah added. 

NCEL has also signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Senegal and Indonesia-based entities Sinton Vantage Trading and PT Sinton Surini Nusantara, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lok Sabha extends deadline for 'One Nation, One Election' panel report

Rahul criticises EC over 'One Man, One Vote,' vows to protect Constitution

NGRI experts launch search ops to trace 66 missing in disaster-hit Dharal

SC ruling on dogs a step back from decades of humane policy: Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha forms 3-member panel to examine proposal to impeach Justice Varma

Topics :Amit ShahAfrica India bilateral tradeLok SabhaTrade exports

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story