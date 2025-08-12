SC ruling on dogs a step back from decades of humane policy: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the Supreme Court's (SC's) order to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR within eight weeks is a 'step back' from decades of humane policy.

Taking to X, Gandhi said, "the SC’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy." Gandhi further said that these voiceless souls are not “problems” that need to be erased.

The Congress leader said that there are various cruelty-free options to keep the situation under control. The streets can be kept safe by providing shelters, sterilisation, vaccination, and community care, he said.

In its ruling, the apex court has directed Delhi authorities to create shelters for around 5,000 canines within six to eight weeks. SC's move cruel and shortsighted Stating that the top court's move strips us of compassion, Gandhi said that blanket removals are cruel and shortsighted. We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand, he said. ALSO READ: PETA India calls SC's order on stray dogs 'impractical, illogical' Dogs to be removed within 8 weeks As reported earlier by Business Standard, the SC directed Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to immediately start picking up stray dogs from all localities and shift them to dog shelters.

The ruling drew criticism from animal rights organisations, including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta). They held a protest in front of the India Gate in Delhi on Monday against the order; many of them were detained by the police. The SC had specified that strict action would be taken against any individual or organisation trying to prevent the drive. Leaders, activists react News agency ANI reported that an environmentalist and former Minister of Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, said that the order is given "out of anger", suggesting a lack of sensibility. ALSO READ: All stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be relocated to shelters, says SC She said that this is a very strange judgment given by someone who is angry, and such judgments are never sensible. She also questioned the availability of shelters, saying that there is not a single shelter where they will take the dogs.