Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US imposes $15,000 visa bond on Zambians, Malawians to curb overstays

US imposes $15,000 visa bond on Zambians, Malawians to curb overstays

The measure adds to steps taken by the US government to limit the arrival of people that it deems undesirable

A traveler puts a tag on their luggage.

A traveler puts a tag on their luggage.| Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Arijit Ghosh
 
Business travelers and tourists from Malawi and Zambia will have to pay deposits of as much as $15,000 to secure US visas, a measure aimed at curbing overstays in the world’s biggest economy. 
Visitors from the two African nations seeking B-1 business visitor or B-2 tourist permits will have to pay the refundable amounts from Aug. 20, according to a statement by President Donald Trump’s administration. 

Also Read

US visa, H4, H1B

As Trump cracks down on student visas, other countries see opportunity

Parliament, New Parliament

Indian students face US visa appointment issues: Govt to Parliament

US Visa

Visa application must be assessed on merit: MEA on US social media scrutiny

US flag, US, united states

US exempts Afghan SIV holders from travel ban, reaffirms visa support

immigration, visa, travel

Tighter H-1B rules, tech layoffs push Indians to alternative US visas

The measure adds to steps taken by the US government to limit the arrival of people that it deems undesirable. In June, it banned individuals from 12 countries — half of them African — from visiting the US.
 
 
Zambian and Malawian nationals aren’t the worst offenders when it comes to overstaying their visas, Department of Homeland Security data shows. It lists Colombia, Spain and Haiti among countries with the highest number of people that exceed their permitted duration of stay. 
 
“This is not about national security, it’s about weaponizing immigration policy to extort vulnerable visitors, punish disfavored countries,” Council on American-Islamic Relations Government Affairs Director Robert S. McCaw said in a statement. “Demanding thousands of dollars from tourists and business travelers before they even set foot in the US is not a security strategy; it’s a legalized shakedown.”
 
Gross domestic product per capita in Zambia and Malawi is $1,235 and $508 per annum respectively, World Bank data shows. 
The measure is a 12-month pilot program, the US government said.
 
Consular officers can require visa applicants to pay deposits of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000. Those visitors will be required to enter and leave the US through three designated airports: Boston Logan International Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, or John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, it said.
 

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump (left) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (right)

Will call Modi, Xi, but not Trump: Brazil's Lula da Silva on tariff dispute

Kashmir conflict,Indo-Pakistani wars,IndiaPakistan border,Pakistan,Government,Indian Army,Military history of Pakistan,Pakistan Army,IndiaPakistan military confrontation,IndiaPakistan border skirmishes,Ayan,media wing,ISPR, Indian soldiers, border at

4 paramilitary personnel killed in attack in Pak's Khyber Pakhtnukhwa

Steve Witkoff

Trump's envoy arrives in Moscow ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace deadline

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Iran executes man for spying for Israel, another for IS group sabotage

Artificial Intelligence

Teens increasingly turning to AI companions, likely causing them harm

Topics : US Visas US visa norm US visa Africa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon