India successfully conducts test flight of Agni-Prime ballistic missile

India conducted a successful test flight of the new generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, according to a release shared by the Ministry of Defence on Thursday.

The Defence Ministry confirmed that the test flight took place on Wednesday evening, meeting all trial objectives and validating the missile's reliable performance.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The test met all the trial objectives validating its reliable performance, as confirmed from the data captured by a number of range sensors deployed at different locations, including two downrange ships placed at the terminal point," it said.

The event was witnessed by high-ranking officials, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Strategic Forces Command, and senior personnel from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army.



In a statement, the ministry highlighted the joint effort between the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and DRDO in executing the successful flight test of Agni-Prime.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his congratulations to DRDO, SFC, and the Armed Forces for the test's success. He emphasised that the development and induction of the missile would significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces.

Agni-Prime Features

Agni-Prime, while bearing a resemblance to Agni-III, boasts a significant reduction in weight, rendering it more agile and versatile. This manoeuvrability is made to enhance its effectiveness in both offensive and defensive operations. Moreover, Agni-Prime integrates state-of-the-art propulsion systems, composite rocket motor casings, and advanced navigation and guidance systems, positioning it as a formidable force on the battlefield.



Agni-Prime is anticipated to replace older generation missiles such as Prithvi-II, Agni-II, Agni-III, and Agni-4, thereby modernising India's ballistic missile arsenal.

