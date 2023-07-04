Home / India News / India summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistani activities in Canada

India summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistani activities in Canada

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
India summoned the Canadian envoy and issued a demarche over the increasing activities by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The summoning of the Canadian high commissioner came following pro-Khalistani groups releasing some posters with names of certain Indian diplomats.
It is learnt that India has also asked the Canadian authorities to take appropriate measures in view of planned protests by pro-Khalistan groups outside Indian missions in Canada on July 8.
The Canadian high commissioner was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday and was issued a demarche, the people cited above said while referring to the release of the posters and the planned protests.
The people said India has also raised with the US the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco by Khalistan supporters who tried to set the diplomatic facility on fire.
A video by Khalistan supporters, dated July 2 posted on Twitter, showed the act of arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.
The people cited above said the American authorities have been prompt in condemning the attack and taking measures to stop similar incidents.
It was the second time within months that the Indian Consulate in San Francisco came under attack from Khalistani supporters.
On March 19, a group of pro-Khalistan protesters attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.
The people cited above said India has also taken up with the Australian government the issue of activities of pro-Khalistani groups in Australia and the planned protests outside Indian missions.
A spokesperson at the Australian High Commission in Delhi said Canberra "takes seriously our obligations under the Vienna Conventions to ensure the security of diplomatic and consular missions and their staff in Australia."
"Any threat to accredited officials residing in Australia will be investigated, and if necessary actions taken. Australia is a tolerant, multicultural nation and does not tolerate hate speech, violence or threats of violence," the official said.

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

