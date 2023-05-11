India tablet market declines by 30% in Q1 2023: CyberMedia Research

The overall tablet market in India declined by 30 per cent (year-on-year) during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, while the 5G tablet shipment share increased to 4 per cent, with 5G tablet shipments growing 36 per cent (year-on-year), a new report showed on Thursday.

According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), the India tablet market grew 12 per cent (quarter-on-quarter), while the 4G tablets recorded a growth of 55 per cent (quarter-on-quarter) in 2023.

"While the overall tablet market declined on an annual basis, we still foresee pockets of growth for the tablet market. There has been a particular focus on tablets with 4G and 5G connectivity options. Additionally, consumers continue to seek tablets as companion devices for work, entertainment, and education," said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Samsung (29 per cent), Apple (23 per cent), and Lenovo (17 per cent) captured the top three spots in the tablet leaderboard in Q1 2023.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the shipment of tablets with eight inches displays constituted 26 per cent of the overall shipments in the Indian market, while tablets with 10-inch and above displays contributed to 65 per cent of the shipments.

The report also estimated that the overall tablet market to post a growth of around 5-10 per cent in 2023.

"Our estimates project a healthy expansion in the tablet market during H2 2023, with a particular surge anticipated during the festive season. Furthermore, the tablet market continues to offer avenues for new entrants to introduce competitive offerings," said Menka Kumari.

