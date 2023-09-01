Home / India News / India to have 425 million air passengers by 2035: Jyotiraditya Scindia

India to have 425 million air passengers by 2035: Jyotiraditya Scindia

India is expected to have 425 mn air passengers by 2035 from the current level of 145 mn and that is the growth potential that international players can look at

Press Trust of India Gwalior
Jyotiraditya Scindia

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
India is expected to have 42.5 crore air passengers by 2035 from the current level of 14.5 crore and that is the growth potential that international players can look at, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

The minister also said that the regional air connectivity has democratised civil aviation and has spawned four regional carriers.

He highlighted the growth potential of the country's civil aviation sector and urged international players to "look at India".

He was speaking at the International Aerospace Conference in Gwalior organised by industry body CII.

According to him, the country is expected to have 42.5 crore air passengers by 2035 from the current 14.5 crore passengers.

In July, domestic air traffic surged 25 per cent to 1.21 crore passengers compared to the year-ago period, as per official data.

It is "imperative" to grow civil aviation as a service as well as a product, Scindia said and stressed that it is time for aerospace players to supplant themselves in India.

The theme of the conference is 'Moving Towards Inclusive Global Value Chain'.

