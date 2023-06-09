Home / India News / India to host the Miss World 2023 beauty competition after 27 years

India to host the Miss World 2023 beauty competition after 27 years

India last hosted the international pageant in 1996

BS Web Team New Delhi
India to host the Miss World 2023 beauty competition after 27 years

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 11:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India will host the Miss World 2023 competition after nearly three decades. The much anticipated 71st edition of the Miss World competition is likely to take place in November this year. However, the final dates of the event have not yet been decided. The reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska was crowned in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
India last hosted the international pageant in 1996.

"I am delighted to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World Final... We cannot wait to share your unique and diverse culture, world-class attractions, and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world.
"The 71st Miss World 2023 will showcase the Achievements of 130 National champions in their one-month journey across 'Incredible India' as we present the 71st and most spectacular Miss World final ever," said Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of Miss World organization at a press conference on Thursday.

Events in the Miss World competition
The month-long event, which would witness contestants from over 130 countries, will feature a series of rigorous competitions, including talent showcases, sports challenges, and charitable initiatives -- all aimed at highlighting the qualities that make these competitors the ambassadors of change.

The reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, who is currently in India spreading the word about the beauty competition, said she is excited to hand over her crown in this "beautiful country" which stands for the same values as Miss World.
"India has the greatest hospitality in the entire world. It is my second time here .. and you make me feel at home. You stand for the same values.. diversity, unity... Your core values are family, respect, love, and kindness and this is something that we would love to show to the world. There is so much more to see here, and bringing the whole world here for a month and showing everything that India has to offer is the best idea," said Miss World 2022.

Equally excited and looking forward to India hosting the event was the current Miss India World Sini Shetty, who'll represent the country in the high-octane competition.
Indian winners of the Miss World title

India has won the prestigious title six times -- Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017).
(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Marico to acquire 100% stake in Vietnamese personal care brand Beauty X

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Fire breaks out in hospital in Delhi's Janakpuri, 20 newborns rescued

AI's potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem vast, says PM Modi

India's highest altitude bus service between Delhi-Leh restarts via Manali

IITR develops haemoglobin self test kit that gives result in 30 seconds

OpenAI CEO Altman discusses India's tech ecosystem with PM Narendra Modi

Topics :Miss World 2017Manushi Chhillartrans-beauty pageantBS Web ReportsFemina Miss IndiaAishwarya RaiPriyanka Chopra

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story