Home / India News / India to launch more than 100 satellites over next 15 years: Jitendra Singh

India to launch more than 100 satellites over next 15 years: Jitendra Singh

The minister added that the opening up of the space sector to private players has brought in a new wave of innovation and entrepreneurship

Union minister Jitendra Singh
Union minister Jitendra Singh
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 8:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India plans to launch more than 100 satellites over the next 15 years, and it will be a mix of government technology missions and private sector-led operational missions, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said here on Saturday.

He also released a roadmap for the space sector for the next 15 years during the second National Space Day celebrations in the presence of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan, INSPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka and four astronauts short-listed for the Gaganyaan mission.

Singh said the roadmap will guide India's space journey to 2040 and beyond, supporting the vision of Viksit Bharat by leveraging space technology for food and water security, disaster resilience, environmental sustainability and inclusive growth.

He said India's space programme has entered a transformative phase, where it is no longer confined to symbolic achievements but has become a vital contributor to the country's scientific progress, technological innovation and public welfare.

The minister added that the opening up of the space sector to private players has brought in a new wave of innovation and entrepreneurship.

From once being limited to government-led projects, India today has hundreds of start-ups engaged in developing technologies with potential applications in interplanetary exploration as well as in day-to-day governance, he noted.

Space technology has silently entered people's lives, powering projects such as those for disaster management, infrastructure monitoring, smart-city planning, housing programmes and even land-ownership mapping through drones, Singh pointed out.

The minister outlined the ISRO's future programmes and said the launch of the uncrewed Gaganyaan-1 mission was expected to take place by the year-end.

Gaganyaan-1 will be a human-robot mission with a humanoid robot, Vyommitra, travelling to space.

In 2027, India will attempt its first human spaceflight under the Gaganyaan mission, followed by Chandrayaan-4 in 2028, a mission to Venus, and the establishment of the proposed Bharat Antariksh Station by 2035.

Singh said the country has also set its sights on placing an Indian astronaut on Moon by 2040.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajasthan HC bans use of 86,000 unsafe classrooms in govt schools

ED arrests Karnataka MLA Veerendra in illegal betting racket case

PM Modi calls for 'deep space explorations' on National Space Day

'Suspicious looking' man apprehended from outside Parliament House

J&K begins taking over 215 schools linked to banned 'Jamaat-e-Islami'

Topics :Jitendra SinghISROIndia space mission

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story