Home / India News / J&K begins taking over 215 schools linked to banned 'Jamaat-e-Islami'

J&K begins taking over 215 schools linked to banned 'Jamaat-e-Islami'

On Saturday morning, teams from the district administration and police visited these schools across the valley and took over their management, the officials said

School
The process follows after the School Education Department on Friday ordered the takeover of the schools affiliated with JeI and its Falah-e-Aam Trust | Photo: Shutterstock.com
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday began the process of taking over the management of 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), officials said.

On Saturday morning, teams from the district administration and police visited these schools across the valley and took over their management, the officials said.

They said principals of the respective nearest higher secondary schools also accompanied the administration teams to take over the management of these schools.

The process follows after the School Education Department on Friday ordered the takeover of the schools affiliated with JeI and its Falah-e-Aam Trust.

"The Managing Committee of the 215 schools shall be taken over by the District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioner concerned who shall propose a fresh Managing Committee in due course for the concerned schools after getting these duly verified," the order said.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, on February 28, 2019, and again on February 27, 2024, declared the Jel as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"The Intelligence Agencies have identified a number of schools which were found to be directly or indirectly affiliated with proscribed organisation Jamat-e-Islami (Jel)/Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT)," the order said.

It said the validity of the managing committees of these schools has expired, and also these panels have been "reported adversely" by the intelligence agencies.

The order said the decision to take over the managing committees of such schools has been taken in order to safeguard the academic future of the students enrolled in these schools.

The concerned District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioner shall take appropriate steps in consultation and in coordination with the School Education Department to ensure that the academic career of the students enrolled in these schools is not affected in any manner, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kerala Cong leaders split in tone over allegations against MLA Mamkootathil

PM Modi calls for 'deep space explorations' on National Space Day

SIT arrests complainant who alleged multiple burials in Dharmasthala

8 dead, 4 injured in mini-van, truck collision on Patna's outskirts

Indian Railways announces record 380 Ganpati Special trains in 2025

Topics :Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir governmentJamaat-e-lslami

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story