India, UAE agree to boost ties, finalise LNG deal at leaders' meeting

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 8:48 PM IST
India and the United Arab Emirates agreed to double bilateral trade to $200 billion in six years and strengthen defence ties during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held in New Delhi on Monday.
The two sides also witnessed the finalisation of a 10-year agreement for the supply of 0.5 million metric tons of LNG by Abu Dhabi state oil firm ADNOC to India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)