Piyush Goyal meets US ambassador Sergio Gor, discusses bilateral issues

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal met the United States (US) ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, in New Delhi on Monday and held what he described as a “productive” exchange of views on bilateral ties between the two countries.

“Delighted to meet my good friends US Senator Steve Daines and the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. Had a productive exchange of views on our bilateral relationship,” Goyal said on X.

This was Gor’s first meeting with Goyal after taking over as the ambassador in New Delhi on January 12. The meeting took place at a time when India and the US are “very near” to finalising a trade agreement, which will be announced when both sides are ready.