Piyush Goyal meets US ambassador Sergio Gor, discusses bilateral issues

Piyush Goyal meets new US Ambassador Sergio Gor as India and the US resume talks and move closer to finalising a long-pending bilateral trade agreement

(From left) Piyush Goyal with US Senator Sergio Gor and the US Ambassador to India Steve Daines | Photo: X @PiyushGoyal
Shreya Nandi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 7:24 PM IST
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal met the United States (US) ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, in New Delhi on Monday and held what he described as a “productive” exchange of views on bilateral ties between the two countries.
 
“Delighted to meet my good friends US Senator Steve Daines and the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. Had a productive exchange of views on our bilateral relationship,” Goyal said on X.
 
This was Gor’s first meeting with Goyal after taking over as the ambassador in New Delhi on January 12. The meeting took place at a time when India and the US are “very near” to finalising a trade agreement, which will be announced when both sides are ready.
 
Both sides have started virtual engagements on the proposed bilateral trade deal, following a brief hiatus during the holiday season.
 
The last round of discussions regarding the trade deal took place in December, after a trade team from Washington, headed by Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer, was in New Delhi. Thereafter, the discussions were paused due to the year-end holiday season, amid the missed fall deadline and uncertainty regarding the finalisation of the deal.
 
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

