India, UK to take stock of FTA at 'higher level' by end of the month

India and the United Kingdom (UK) will review their proposed free trade agreement (FTA) at a ‘higher level’ after the 12th round of negotiations concludes by the end of the month, said the department of commerce, in a statement on Sunday.

The statement comes after commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal’s meeting with his British counterpart Kemi Badenoch in New Delhi on Saturday.

Badenoch was on a three-day visit to India from August 24, attending the G20 Trade Ministers Meeting in Jaipur first. This was followed by a visit to New Delhi for the B20 summit, along with meetings with Goyal and industrialists.

“While expressing satisfaction over the last 12 rounds of negotiations wherein several chapters have been finalised, both exuded confidence that the next round of negotiations will see similar success,” the department said.

“Both the chief negotiators (India and UK) apprised the ministers about the current state of play, issues outstanding for resolution and their continuous joint efforts to iron them out.

While appreciating efforts of both the chief negotiators (CNs), the ministers desired that the good pace of exchanges be continued with better understanding of each other’s aspirations and sensitivities,” it said.

On the sidelines of the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial last week, both Badenoch and Goyal had said that the proposed FTA is in its final stages. Of the total 26 chapters in the proposed FTA, 19 have closed.

Another statement from the department of commerce said that Goyal also met Helena Budliger, state secretary and director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) in New Delhi.

“During the meeting, minister Goyal and Budliger engaged in detailed discussions regarding the trade and investment ties between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries.

The talks encompassed a comprehensive review of the progress made in the ongoing negotiations for a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and EFTA,” it said.

It added that the discussions emphasised on addressing key issues and concerns to create an agreement, which will benefit the citizens of both the regions.

Meeting with USTR

On Saturday, Goyal also met United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, who was also in India for the G20 Trade Ministerial.

During the meeting, Tai raised concerns related to India’s import licensing requirements for laptops, PCs and tablets, among others.

“Ambassador Tai and minister Goyal agreed to explore this issue further and find a solution that addresses both the countries’ concerns,” USTR had said in a statement on Saturday.