Home / India News / India, US throw weight behind Ukraine, condemn N Korea's missile launches

India, US throw weight behind Ukraine, condemn N Korea's missile launches

As PM Modi paid a maiden State visit to Washington, the two leaders, in a joint statement called for respect for international law, principles of the UN charter and territorial integrity

ANI US
PM Modi with US President Joe Biden

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Thursday while raising global issues, backed Ukraine's "territorial integrity" and also "condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches."

As Prime Minister Modi paid a maiden State visit to Washington, the two leaders, in a joint statement "called for respect for international law, principles of the UN charter and territorial integrity and sovereignty."

"As global partners, the United States and India affirm that the rules-based international order must be respected. They emphasized that the contemporary global order has been built on principles of the UN Charter, international law, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," the statement read.

Expressing their deep concern over the conflict in Ukraine, President Biden and PM Modi "mourned its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences."

PM Modi and Biden also underscored the serious and growing impacts of the war on the global economic system, including on food, fuel and energy security, and critical supply chains. They called for greater efforts to mitigate the consequences of the war, especially in the developing world.

Both countries further pledge to render continuing humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. They called for "respect for international law, principles of the UN charter, and territorial integrity and sovereignty," as per the joint statement.

The leaders also condemned the destabilizing ballistic missile launches of North Korea, which violate relevant UN Security Council resolutions and pose a grave threat to international peace and security. They reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and urged N Korea to comply with its obligations under these resolutions and engage in substantive dialogue. They stressed the importance of addressing the concerns regarding North Korea's proliferation linkages related to weapons of mass destruction, their means of delivery, and related items in the region and beyond.

Apart from Ukraine and N Korea, two leaders also expressed deep concern about the "deteriorating situation in Myanmar, and called for the release of all those arbitrarily detained, the establishment of constructive dialogue, and the transition of Myanmar toward an inclusive federal democratic system," according to the joint statement.

Both US and India also concurred on the importance of post-conflict reconstruction in Ukraine.

President Biden and Prime Minister Modi reiterated their enduring commitment to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous India-Pacific region with respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, and international law.

Both leaders expressed concern over coercive actions and rising tensions, and strongly oppose destabilizing or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force. Both sides emphasized the importance of adherence to international law, particularly as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the maintenance of freedom of navigation and overflight, in addressing challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the East and South China Seas, said the joint statement.

Also Read

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

Together we stand stronger: PM Modi as he leaves for US on 1st state visit

PM Narendra Modi to visit US from June 21 to 25: What is a state visit?

PM Narendra Modi's US visit: Top points for Indian diaspora in US

From State Dinner to UN Event: Full schedule of PM Modi's US state visit

Technology cooperation featured prominently in India-US talks: Foreign Secy

Nearly 1.5 mn foreign pilgrims arrive in Saudi so far for Hajj pilgrimage

ED seizes unaccounted cash of Rs 1.4 cr in PG medical seat scam in T'gana

India bridging gap between Global South, developed countries: Expert

Assam floods take a toll, impact nearly 496K people in 22 districts

Topics :Narendra ModiJoe BidenUS India relations Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story