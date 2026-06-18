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India-US trade deal had created uncertainty between two nations: Misri

"There are ups and ‌downs in relations ​between nations, ‌the leaders of both ‌nations deal with them," Vikram ‌Misri, the ​top official ​in India's foreign ministry told reporters ‌in ​Paris

Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Trump
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France.(Photo: PTI)
Reuters June 18
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 9:54 PM IST
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The trade deal ​between the United States ​and India was ‌a major subject of discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donal Trump during their bilateral ‌meeting on Wednesday, India's foreign secretary said, adding that the deal had caused uncertainty between the ​two nations.

"There are ups and ‌downs in relations ​between nations, ‌the leaders of both ‌nations deal with them," Vikram ‌Misri, the ​top official ​in India's foreign ministry told reporters ‌in ​Paris. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModiDonald TrumpIndia US Trade DealUnited States

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 9:54 PM IST

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