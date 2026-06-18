The trade deal ​between the United States ​and India was ‌a major subject of discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donal Trump during their bilateral ‌meeting on Wednesday, India's foreign secretary said, adding that the deal had caused uncertainty between the ​two nations.

"There are ups and ‌downs in relations ​between nations, ‌the leaders of both ‌nations deal with them," Vikram ‌Misri, the ​top official ​in India's foreign ministry told reporters ‌in ​Paris.