Home / India News / Bridge collapses in Gujarat's Vadodara, 4 vehicles fall into river, 8 dead

Bridge collapses in Gujarat's Vadodara, 4 vehicles fall into river, 8 dead

A portion of the Gambhira Bridge in Gujarat's Vadodara district collapsed early Wednesday morning, injuring at least 10 people

Vadodara bridge collapse
Bridge collapses near Vadodara | Photo: ANI
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
At least eight people have been reported dead after a portion of the Gambhira Bridge over the Mahisagar River collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara district early Wednesday morning, plunging multiple vehicles into the river below. Rescue operations are currently underway. 
 
The collapse occurred around 7:30 am on the Padra–Mujpur stretch, a key roadway connecting Central Gujarat with the Saurashtra region. The bridge, situated roughly 25 kilometres from Vadodara city, is a vital route for heavy transport and commuter traffic.
 
Initial reports suggest that two trucks and two vans were crossing the bridge when it partially gave way without warning.    
“Around four vehicles, including two trucks and two vans, fell into the river after the bridge partially collapsed. We have rescued four persons so far,” said Vijay Charan, inspector at Padra police station, speaking to PTI. 
 
According to a report by The Times of India, at least 10 people had been pulled from the river, with three to four in critical condition. Emergency services, including disaster response units and local police teams, rushed to the scene after residents alerted authorities.
 
The cause of the collapse is still under investigation. Meanwhile, officials have cordoned off the area and urged commuters to avoid the route until further notice. Engineers from the state highways department are expected to arrive on site to assess structural damage and determine the reason behind the failure.
 
Speaking to reporters, Secretary of the Roads & Buildings Dept, PR Patelia said, "We have got information of damage to the Gambhira bridge, which led to an accident. A team of experts has been sent to the site of the incident."  This is a developing story.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharat Bandh LIVE news updates: Railway tracks blocked in West Bengal, Odisha

India looking at importing uranium from Namibia: Envoy ahead of PM's visit

Bharat Bandh: Will schools, banks and other services be affected on July 9?

Bharat Bandh today: What's open and what's closed across India today?

Farmers advancing towards mobile-based crop monitoring: Dharmendra Pradhan

Topics :GujaratVadodaraAccidentBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story