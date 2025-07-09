Bridge collapses in Gujarat's Vadodara, 4 vehicles fall into river, 8 dead

The collapse occurred around 7:30 am on the Padra–Mujpur stretch, a key roadway connecting Central Gujarat with the Saurashtra region. The bridge, situated roughly 25 kilometres from Vadodara city, is a vital route for heavy transport and commuter traffic.

“Around four vehicles, including two trucks and two vans, fell into the river after the bridge partially collapsed. We have rescued four persons so far,” said Vijay Charan, inspector at Padra police station, speaking to PTI.

Initial reports suggest that two trucks and two vans were crossing the bridge when it partially gave way without warning.