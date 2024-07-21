Indian-American organisations welcome appointment of Kwatra as envoy to US

Indian-American organisation and US advocacy groups have welcomed the appointment of seasoned diplomat Vinay Kwatra as the Indian ambassador to the United States, saying they look forward to working with him to elevate the bilateral partnership to new heights. Kwatra, the former foreign secretary, was appointed on Friday as India's ambassador to the United States. The post of India's envoy to the US has been lying vacant since Taranjit Sandhu retired in January. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Indiaspora would like to congratulate Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra on his appointment as the next Indian Ambassador to the United States. Kwatra has served India honourably over a distinguished 30-year career, most recently as Foreign Secretary for India, Indiaspora said.

Ambassador Kwatra will undoubtedly play a key role in helping to strengthen and grow the US-India relationship. Indiaspora is looking forward to working with Ambassador Kwatra, it said.

As Foreign Secretary, he skillfully navigated India's foreign policy through significant geopolitical challenges. Looking forward to working together to elevate the US-India partnership to new heights, Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) said.

Welcoming Kwatra to Washington as the new Indian envoy to the United States, the USISPF said as India's Foreign Secretary, he oversaw the historic State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington in June last year and strengthened ties.

The USISPF looks forward to working with Ambassador Kwatra to continue to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, it said.

Warm greetings and best wishes for a successful tenure to Ambassador Kwatra as he returns to Washington DC, a city so well known to him, and where he has already contributed substantially over the years to the growth of bilateral relations, said Atul Keshap, president of US India Business Council (USIBC).

USIBC looks forward to working closely with Ambassador Kwatra to advance our bilateral trade and economic ties, ensuring continued growth and collaboration between our two nations, the trade body said.

"With a distinguished career spanning various key diplomatic roles, including Foreign Secretary of India, his extensive experience will significantly contribute to strengthening US-India relations, it said.

Kwatra served as the foreign secretary from May 1, 2022, to July 14, 2024.

Kwatra joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1988.