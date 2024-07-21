Batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra in J-K under tight security

Another fresh batch of pilgrims left for the Amarnath yatra from the Panthachowk Srinagar base camp under tight security measures on Sunday morning. The pilgrims set out for the sacred site, heading towards the base camps of the Baltal and Pahalgam Yatras, where they will connect with their faith and seek blessings. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board organises the Amarnath Yatra, which is divided into two routes: one through Pahalgam and the other through Baltal. Baltal serves as the camping ground for pilgrims in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. Pradeep Reddy from Hyderabad expressed enthusiasm over the pilgrimage journey and said, "It feels great that I have come here for the first time for the darshan. There is no rain and the weather is also very good. There is great enthusiasm because I have been planning the holy pilgrimage for a long time."

Rajat, another devotee from Bengaluru, said, "I arrived here with my friend. The arrangements are very good. We are going to Amarnath through the Baltal route. We will go through the convoy and I am very grateful to the Indian Army for the safety efforts here. I am very happy because this is my first time coming here."

More From This Section

This year, the Amarnath Yatra is taking place amid a significant increase in the number of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, July 15, a brief exchange of fire occurred between security forces and terrorists late at night in the Bhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. Four soldiers lost their lives in the encounter that broke out in the Desa Forest area.

Another encounter between security forces and terrorists took place in the Kastigarh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said on Thursday.

The Jammu and Kashmir police and the army have been working together to search for terrorists in those areas.

This year, the yatra started on June 29 and will end on August 19, lasting 52 days. Devotees of Lord Shiva undertake this arduous annual pilgrimage to the holy cave located in the Kashmir Himalayas.