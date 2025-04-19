Indian student killed in Texas hit-and-run just weeks before graduation

A 23-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, lost her life after a hit-and-run accident in Denton, Texas, just weeks before completing her master’s degree, reported The Times of India.

Vangavolu Deepthi, who was pursuing her MS in Computer and Information Science at the University of North Texas, had graduated from Narasaraopet Engineering College in Guntur in 2023.

The accident occurred in the early hours of April 12 on Carril Al Lago Drive, a residential street in Denton. Deepthi and her friend, Snigdha from Medikonduru, Andhra Pradesh, were walking along the road when a speeding sedan struck them and fled the scene.

Deepthi suffered severe head injuries, while Snigdha sustained non-life-threatening wounds. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Deepthi was admitted to intensive care. Despite doctors' efforts and $80,000 raised through crowdfunding, Deepthi passed away on April 15. Snigdha continues to recover under medical care.

Denton police have launched a full investigation and appealed to the public for any information that could help locate the vehicle.

The loss has shattered Deepthi’s family. Her parents, Hanumantha Rao, a small trader, and Ramadevi, a homemaker, had sold a part of their farmland to fund her education abroad. Speaking through tears, they recalled their last conversation with Deepthi on April 10, when she had excitedly invited them to her convocation ceremony scheduled for May.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to bring Deepthi’s body back to India. Her body will be airlifted on Saturday and is expected to reach her hometown on Monday.