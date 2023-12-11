Indian army reaches Hanoi for joint military exercise 'Vinbax-2023'

The Indian Armed Forces contingent, comprising 45 personnel, reached Hanoi, Vietnam, to take part in the fourth edition of Joint Military Exercise VINBAX-2023.

Starting today, the exercise will be conducted in Hanoi till December 21, 2023.

The Indian contingent comprises 39 personnel from the Engineer Regiment of Bengal Engineer Group and six personnel from the Army Medical Corps.

The Vietnam People's Army contingent is also represented by 45 personnel.

Exercise VINBAX was instituted in 2018 and the first edition was conducted in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

It is an annual training event conducted alternatively in India and Vietnam. The last edition was conducted at Chandimandir Military Station in August 2022.

The exercise aims to foster collaborative partnerships, promote inter-operability and share best practices between the two sides under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter on Peacekeeping Operations.

The exercise will be conducted as a Command Post Exercise cum Field Training Exercise with focus on the deployment and employment of an Engineer Company and a Medical Team.

"The joint exercise will encourage exchange of ideas and both contingents will jointly rehearse tactics, technique and procedures. Ideas will be exchanged on modern methods to construct roads, culverts, helipads, ammunition shelter and observation posts in operational areas. In addition, rehearsals will be carried out for drills related to combat engineering and combat medical tasks," a Ministry of Defence release said.

The Exercise will culminate with a Validation Exercise, wherein standards attained by both contingents will be showcased. Both sides will conduct technical military operations in accordance with scenarios akin to the worldwide deployment of United Nations' contingents.

"The joint exercise will help in promoting understanding and interoperability between the two contingents and further strengthen the defence cooperation between the friendly armies," the Defence Ministry said in the release.