Cyclone Fengal kills 3 in Chennai, Army leads rescue ops in Puducherry

At least three people were killed in Chennai in separate incidents as Cyclone Fengal triggered heavy rainfall and strong winds over coastal areas in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry, reports said.

Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on Saturday evening, also affected flight operations and disrupted normal life. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Puducherry recorded 48.4cm rainfall in the last 24 hours (till 8.30 am Sunday), which is the highest 24-hours cumulative rainfall in the last 30 years.

Here are the 5 latest updates on Cyclone Fengal:

1. According to the IMD's 5.30 am bulletin, Cyclone Fengal remains stationary for the last six hours close to Puducherry. It is expected to move westward slowly and likely to weaken into a deep depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next six hours, the weather agency said. 2. Flight operations at the Chennai International Airport resumed at 4 am on Sunday after Cyclone Fengal crossed the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. Even after resumption, the flight operations remained affected due to heavy rain.

3. Several areas in Puducherry were inundated as teams of Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) led rescue operations. At least 100 people were rescued within two hours from Puducherry's Krishna Nagar area where at least 500 people were stranded, the Army said.

4. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), in its weather forecast, predicted "isolated heavy to very heavy" rainfall in Chennai for Sunday. Moderate rains with occasional intense spells continued over Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts, the RMC said. 5. According to news agency PTI, rough sea conditions were seen on Chennai beaches, including Marina, Pattinapakkam and Elliot's beach. The Greater Chennai Corporation staff had to use JCB to clear beach sand which came to the Pattinapakkam beach road due to high tide.