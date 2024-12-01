LIVE news: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi to address public meetings in Wayanad today

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala after her maiden electoral win from the Wayanad hill constituency, will address joint public meetings with her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the district on Sunday. According to the schedule, Priyanka will address gatherings at Mananthavady at 10:30 am, Sulthan Bathery at 12:15 pm, and Kalpetta at 1:30 pm, party leaders said. Flight operations at the Chennai International Airport resumed this morning after Cyclone Fengal crossed the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. The airport had temporarily suspended operations on Nov 30 due to strong winds and heavy rainfall caused by cyclones. Airlines had issued travel advisories and updated their flight schedules in response to the continuous downpours in Tamil Nadu. Several passengers experienced delays, with many stranded at the airport for 8 to 10 hours due to the sudden cancellation of flights.
The joint military exercise between India and Malaysia, Harimau Shakti 2024, is scheduled to take place from December 2 to December 15 at the Bentong Camp in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army stated on Nov 30. The Army, via an official statement on X, stated that the exercise is expected to enhance interoperability between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army in conducting sub-conventional operations under the United Nations mandate. This year, the bilateral military exercise is themed around the motto, "Two nations, one mission: Ensuring global peace."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on December 5 evening as BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis emerged as the frontrunner for the post of chief minister. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 5 pm at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said. While there was no announcement yet on who would be the chief minister, BJP sources said Devendra Fadnavis, who has been chief minister twice and was deputy CM in the last Eknath Shinde-led government, was the frontrunner for the post.
Teacher booked for beating up minor student in Thane
Police have registered a case against a woman teacher in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly beating up a seven-year-old student after he was unable to properly read an English word in her class, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place at a private school located in Ambernath area here on November 28.
PM Modi hails BSF on its raising day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Border Security Force on its raising day, saying it stands as a critical line of defence, embodying courage, dedication and exceptional service. "Warm wishes to the Border Security Force on their Raising Day! The BSF stands as a critical line of defence, embodying courage, dedication and exceptional service. Their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of our nation," Modi said in a post on X.
President greets people of Nagaland on statehood day
President Droupadi Murmu greeted the people of Nagaland on their statehood day and said the strides made by the state in various development parameters are praiseworthy. The northeastern state of Nagaland was formed on this day in 1963.
Assam CM dedicates Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services
As part of the initiative to ensure greater accountability in public services, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated the Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services at an event in Guwahati. The Chief Minister also launched a comprehensive manual, detailing the appeal process for public service rights, and the official website of the Commission.
Odisha govt hikes allocation for midday meals: Rs 7.64 for primary students, Rs 10.94 for upper primary
Odisha government hiked the allocation for midday meals to school students, an official said. State Nodal Officer for PM-Poshan Raghuram R Iyer informed the decision of the government to the district collectors on Saturday. The material cost for primary school students (classes 1 to 5) was increased from Rs 5.90 to Rs 7.64 per meal per student. The cost for upper primary school students (classes 6 to 8) was hiked to Rs 10.94 from Rs 8.82 per meal per student.
Priyanka Gandhi to address public meetings in Wayanad today
Cyclone Fengal remains stationary near Pondy, to weaken in next 3 hrs: IMD
Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall near Puducherry on November 30, remained stationary near the union territory and would gradually weaken in the next three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Meanwhile, operations at the Chennai airport, which had been suspended on Sunday, resumed past midnight but many flights suffered cancellations and delays, officials said.