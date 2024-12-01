LIVE news: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi to address public meetings in Wayanad today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on December 5 evening as BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis emerged as the frontrunner for the post of chief minister. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 5 pm at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said. While there was no announcement yet on who would be the chief minister, BJP sources said Devendra Fadnavis, who has been chief minister twice and was deputy CM in the last Eknath Shinde-led government, was the frontrunner for the post.

The joint military exercise between India and Malaysia, Harimau Shakti 2024, is scheduled to take place from December 2 to December 15 at the Bentong Camp in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army stated on Nov 30. The Army, via an official statement on X, stated that the exercise is expected to enhance interoperability between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army in conducting sub-conventional operations under the United Nations mandate. This year, the bilateral military exercise is themed around the motto, "Two nations, one mission: Ensuring global peace."