Indian carriers operate 56 Boeing 737 MAX; no recent engine failures: Govt

"No engine failures have been reported by the Indian operators related to the Boeing 737 Max aircraft recently," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said

Boeing
Air India Express has 25 such planes while Akasa Air has 24 and SpiceJet 7. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 7:14 PM IST
As many as 56 Boeing 737 Max planes are being operated by Indian carriers, and no engine failures have been reported by them recently, the government said on Thursday.

Giving details about the number of operational Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the country, the civil aviation ministry said Air India Express has 25 such planes while Akasa Air has 24 and SpiceJet 7.

"No engine failures have been reported by the Indian operators related to the Boeing 737 Max aircraft recently," Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Out of the total fleet of 56 Boeing 737 Max aircraft registered and operating in India, he said there has been one recent occurrence in May 2024 on B737 Max aircraft of SpiceJet, wherein engine No 2 oil filter bypass light illuminated.

"As a precautionary measure, single engine landing was carried out by the pilot in command and the aircraft landed safely. As intimated by the airlines crew and passengers have not reported any discomfort during this landing," the minister said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) publishes its Annual Surveillance Plan (ASP), which provides the details of the planned surveillance for the year.

"DGCA, through a system of surveillance, spot check, night surveillance ensure that the airlines and the maintenance organisation continue to comply with the regulatory requirements against which they were initially approved," Mohol said.


First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

