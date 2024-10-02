Indian education sector needs to prepare itself for AI-driven future

A major challenge in unlocking the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) is access to skilled talent, a problem that even India, with one of the largest AI talent pools, is grappling with.

While numerous reports highlight that India ranks among the global leaders in AI, machine learning (ML), and data analytics talent, there is still a significant shortage. Many companies are struggling to find the right expertise. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to Nasscom’s State of Data Science & AI Skills in India report, the current AI skills gap in India stands at 51 per cent.



There is a higher demand-supply disparity for roles such as machine learning engineers, data scientists, DevOps engineers, and data architects. Here, the demand-supply gap is between 60 and 73 per cent.

Experts and industry players told Business Standard that there is an urgent need for industry-academia collaboration.

What is also crucial is that educational institutes must also gear up for research in AI.

According to a recent report by Change Engine — an AI accelerator — when it comes to paper contribution in top AI conferences, India’s rank is 14th and its global share is a mere 1.4 per cent.



Compare this to the US and China which dominate AI research with 30.4 per cent and 22.8 per cent share, respectively.

The report also highlights that top institutes contributing papers to mega AI conferences include IISC Bangalore, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Madras, IIT-Delhi and IIIT-Delhi.

The report also recommends that the country needs to build capacity in AI basic research.

It also recommends that India must aim for at least 5 per cent of global contribution in the next three-five years. It also said that research in AI — which is concentrated among the top 20 institutions in the country — should focus on exponentially increasing capacity.



When it comes to AI-focused courses, too, Indian institutes are just about ramping up their offerings.

For instance, of the 23 IITs across the country, only 11— Hyderabad, Kharagpur, Madras, Bombay, Roorkee, Ropar, Bhilai, Gandhinagar, Jodhpur, Patna and Kanpur — currently offer a course in AI and data sciences.

IIT-Madras became the latest entrant to this list this year by introducing a BTech in AI and Data Analytics. The course is being offered through the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, established with an endowment of Rs 110 crore by the Wadhwani Impact Trust.

A spokesperson for the Wadhwani Impact Trust said the course includes collaboration with industry, joint patent filings and industry externships. “The school will provide consulting services to industry,” said the representative from Wadhwani Impact Trust.



IIT Madras did not respond to queries mailed by Business Standard. But, the spokesperson for the Wadhwani Impact Trust added that the endowment aims to create a sizeable student body and an AI research ecosystem with master's and PhD students.

“The endowment will also enable bringing in high calibre interdisciplinary experts and foreign faculty to the school,” the spokesperson added.

The other challenge is the availability of faculty teaching AI in top universities. “There is a dearth of faculty with AI expertise. Even among the top universities and top engineering institutes this is a serious issue,” said a senior executive from a HR company.



Industry-academia partnership

The other big focus, say experts, is the industry-academia partnership.

An MIT Sloan research in 2023 pointed out that industry has an upper hand when it comes to AI research, access to compute power and access to data.

The report goes on to say that about 70 per cent of individuals with a PhD in AI now get a job in the private sector. This compares to 20 per cent a few years back.

In India, this approach is already making in-roads among institutes and corporates.

For instance, while IIT Hyderabad became the first to offer four-year BTech in AI, its AI labs have been set up in partnership with Bengaluru-based Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTS).



Another such industry partnership providing AI courses is IIT Patna with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Teamlease EdTech.

The institute signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the online learning and employability solutions provider in 2023. It was to create an alternative format of higher education by integrating high-quality formal education, skill development and employer connectivity.

Ramesh Aluri Reddy, chief executive officer (CEO) at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, said, “Industry-academia collaborations aimed to bridge the skill gap by embedding industry-specific training within UG and PG programmes. It is also by equipping candidates with future-ready skills upon graduation, thereby minimising the need for additional training once they enter the workforce.”



As a part of this collaboration, IIT Patna offers degree programmes in artificial intelligence, information technology and deep learning.

“Our collaboration with IIT Patna and leading industry partners is focused on building specialised talent pipelines to develop individuals with advanced technical skills and deep industry expertise. Through this partnership, we equip individuals to seamlessly transition into high-demand roles across AI, automation, and other emerging technologies,” he added.

Similarly, IIT Kanpur, which introduced a four-week online certificate programme in AI, ML, and deep learning (DL) last month, inked a pact with the National Health Authority (NHA).

Under the agreement, IIT Kanpur will develop a consent management system for research, a health database and an open benchmark platform for comparing and validating AI models under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).



The platform will subsequently be operated and governed by the NHA.

Collaboration key to enhance employability, say experts

Industry insiders feel that industry-academia collaboration such as the one happening in IITs can enhance employability of candidates in the AI sector.

Commenting on how such collaborations are trying to change the landscape, Reddy said that through its apprenticeship model, TeamLease is providing formal education in partnership with IIT Patna and other premier institutions.

It is equipping learners with both academic proficiency and practical expertise.

“The goal is to ensure that students become highly employable even before they enter the workforce. This is the driving rationale behind our Apprenticeship-Linked Degree Programs, Diploma Programs (AEDPs), and short-term certifications. They are all tailored to meet specific industry needs and prepare students with relevant skills at an early stage,” he added.



The spokesperson for the Wadhwani Impact Trust said that since students get to work on real-world problems, they are prepared for employment with industry.

“Industry also realises the value of academic AI research,” she added.

Reddy said new engineering hires often require a year of training before they can be fully utilised by companies, delaying their integration into the workforce.





Existing roadblocks

> While India ranks among the global leaders in AI, machine learning, and data analytics talent, there is still a significant shortage “By integrating apprenticeship programmes within degree courses, we aim to deliver relevant skills during the academic phase itself. This accelerates their employability while reducing the industry’s training burden,” he added.