Indian govt says it takes no position on Dalai Lama succession issues

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it has seen a statement issued by the 14th Dalai Lama in July about the institution of the Dalai Lama, and underlined that it "does not take any position" on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said this in a written response to queries in the Rajya Sabha.

The MEA was asked whether it is a fact that the government has "openly backed Dalai Lama's right to decide on his own succession".

"Government has seen a statement regarding the institution of Dalai Lama issued by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on 02 July 2025. Government of India does not take any position on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion," the MoS said.