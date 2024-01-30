Indian Navy rescues 19 Pakistanis, vessel hijacked by Somali pirates

Fishing Vessel Al Naeemi, Pakistani crew rescued
Navy rescued Iran-flagged MV Iman The Navy's statement followed a day after they said that INS Sumitra had successfully rescued a hijacked Iranian-flagged vessel, MV Iman, from Somali pirates after receiving a distress call. Pirates had boarded the FV and its crew had been taken hostage.
"INS Sumitra intercepted the vessel, acted in accordance with the established SOPs to coerce the pirates for safe release of crew along with the boat and ensured successful release of all 17 crew members along with the boat. The FV was subsequently sanitised and released for onward transit," the navy spokesperson had informed on Monday.
Boosting maritime security This successful rescue operation involved the prompt efforts of the deployed Indian Navy warship in the Southern Arabian Sea, approximately 850 nautical miles west of Kochi.
Highlighting the importance of the mission, the Navy said that such rescues also thwart the potential misuse of fishing vessels as "Mother Ships" for subsequent acts of piracy on merchant vessels.
The attacks come amid a spate of strikes on merchant vessels in the Red Sea by Yemen-based Houthi rebels, a broader effect of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The Houthis have extended their support to the Palestnians in the war and been at loggerheads with the United States and the United Kingdom over the disruption of international maritime trade.
