Indian Navy rescues 19 Pakistanis, vessel hijacked by Somali pirates

The Indian Navy, on Tuesday, said it carried out another successful anti-piracy operation by rescuing Pakistani crew members from a fishing vessel hijacked by Somali pirates off the East coast of Somalia.

Fishing Vessel Al Naeemi, Pakistani crew rescued

"Having thwarted the piracy attempt on FV (fishing vessel) Iman, the warship has carried out another successful anti-piracy op off the East Coast of Somalia, rescuing Fishing Vessel Al Naeemi and her Crew (19 Pakistani Nationals) from 11 Somali Pirates," the navy spokesperson said in an official statement.

Giving details of the rescue operation, the Navy said, "Responding swiftly to the developing situation Sumitra intercepted the FV on the evening of January 29 and through coercive posturing and effective deployment of her integral helo and boats compelled the safe release of the crew and the vessel."

Navy rescued Iran-flagged MV Iman



READ: INS Sumitra rescues fishermen from Somali pirate hijacking in Arabian sea The Navy's statement followed a day after they said that INS Sumitra had successfully rescued a hijacked Iranian-flagged vessel, MV Iman, from Somali pirates after receiving a distress call. Pirates had boarded the FV and its crew had been taken hostage.

"INS Sumitra intercepted the vessel, acted in accordance with the established SOPs to coerce the pirates for safe release of crew along with the boat and ensured successful release of all 17 crew members along with the boat. The FV was subsequently sanitised and released for onward transit," the navy spokesperson had informed on Monday.