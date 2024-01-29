Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

INS Sumitra rescues fishermen from Somali pirate hijacking in Arabian sea

Around 17 crew members fell victim to the hijacking after Iranian fishing vessel MV Iman was hijacked

INS Sumitra (Photo: Wikipedia)

INS Sumitra (Photo: Wikipedia)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra has engaged in a mission to rescue fishermen who were hijacked by Somali pirates approximately 700 nautical miles west of Kochi in the Arabian Sea, according to a report by ANI on Monday. Defence officials stated that the Iranian fishing vessel MV Iman, carrying around 17 crew members, fell victim to the hijacking.

This incident marks the latest in a series of attacks on merchant vessels in the region, involving both drone and pirate activities. Areas impacted include the Red Sea and parts of the Arabian Sea. In response to the heightened threats, the Indian Navy has significantly increased surveillance and deployed task groups of around 10 warships, particularly focusing on securing India-bound merchant vessels.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On Saturday, India's guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam also responded to a distress call from a merchant vessel that caught fire due to a missile attack by the Houthis in the Gulf of Aden. 

Iran-backed Yemen's Houthi militia, known as Houthis, have targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea using missiles and drones following the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7. The Houthi rebels expressed their support for Hamas, leading to several shipping companies suspending operations in the Red Sea. These security concerns have compelled mariners to alter their routes, opting for longer journeys around the southern tip of Africa, causing major disruptions in the global security and supply chains.


INS Visakhapatnam had also responded to a distress call from MV Genco Picardy after it was attacked, carrying a crew of 22, including nine Indians on January 18.

Also Read

Red Sea-Somali piracy shakes shipping industry, international trade

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Indian Navy rescues injured crew member from hijacked Malta commercial ship

Indian Navy deploys INS Sumedha in Mozambique to boost interoperability

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

2,083 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1, its lineages detected in India

Parl panel examining bill on marriage age of women gets another extension

Time for people to unite, identify real enemies: Manipur CM Singh

India awash with optimism, pride and anticipation: Kumar Mangalam Birla

India registers 112 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload reaches 1,460

Topics : Indian Navy rescue Arabian Sea Indian submarine Indian Defence BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayElon MuskBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesRavindra JadejaDelhi Weather UpdateAdani GreenBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon